Annual Socks Drive at the Springfield Jazz & Roots Festival

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – You can help the homeless through Mercy Medical Center’s Health care for the Homeless program at this year’s Springfield Jazz and Roots Festival. Geraldine Kennedy, NP and Nurse Manager for Health Care for the Homeless, and Peter Newland, Coordinator of Mercy Healthcare for the Homeless Socks Drive and Volunteer for Springfield Jazz and Roots Festival, shared more about the Annual Sock Drive.

Annual Sock Drive

Mercy Medical Center’s Health Care for the Homeless Program

mercycares.com/health-care-for-the-homeless

Donate at the Springfield Jazz & Roots Festival

August 12th, 11am – 11pm

Court Square

springfieldjazzfest.com

Promotional consideration provided by: Springfield Jazz & Roots Festival and Mercy Medical Center