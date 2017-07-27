Annual Socks Drive at the Springfield Jazz & Roots Festival

By Published: Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – You can help the homeless through Mercy Medical Center’s Health care for the Homeless program at this year’s Springfield Jazz and Roots Festival. Geraldine Kennedy, NP and Nurse Manager for Health Care for the Homeless, and Peter Newland, Coordinator of Mercy Healthcare for the Homeless Socks Drive and Volunteer for Springfield Jazz and Roots Festival, shared more about the Annual Sock Drive.

Annual Sock Drive
Mercy Medical Center’s Health Care for the Homeless Program
mercycares.com/health-care-for-the-homeless

Donate at the Springfield Jazz & Roots Festival
August 12th, 11am – 11pm
Court Square
springfieldjazzfest.com

Promotional consideration provided by: Springfield Jazz & Roots Festival and Mercy Medical Center

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s