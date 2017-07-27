Annual sidewalk sales begin in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton’s annual sidewalk sale kicked off Thursday.

Thursday marks the 50th year that western Mass shoppers have been combing through bargains at Northampton’s sidewalk sale. The annual event offers shoppers everything from shoes, clothing and even sweet treats, like baked cookies and candy.

50 Local businesses and organizations from Bridge Street to Smith College showcased their best products. For many, they were overstocked items at an unbeatable price. For others, it was a time to test new products.

Judy Herrell of Herrell’s Kitchen told 22News, her business has been a part of the sidewalk sale for almost 40 years, “It changes year to year. Some years we have a huge amount of people. Friday is usually the big day. And then Sundays are the bargain shoppers, that hasn’t changed.”

Despite the rain, shoppers came out by the dozens, all with the same goal in mind… to find the best deal.