Amherst to increase marijuana tax, expand cannabis commission

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Amherst is making changes to the way the community will deal with its recreational pot shops. Amherst is increasing its local sales tax, and adding more representation on its cannabis advisory board.

The town’s local option sales tax will increase from 1% to 3%. Amherst Economic Development Director Geoff Kravitz told 22News that the town wanted to have flexibility to cover any unexpected cost that would be associated with recreational marijuana.

They are also increasing the size of their cannabis control commission, which has the job of issuing licenses to retailers that want to sell marijuana products.

UMass student Sophie Glading DiLorenzo told 22News that she thinks recreational marijuana has some benefits.

“I actually think it will stay the same, because I go to UMass, and there are a lot of things that people use at UMass that are 10 times worse than marijuana. So, maybe it will help people actually more than hurt,” DiLorenzo said.

Support for recreational marijuana is strong in Amherst. This past November, 74% of Amherst residents voted in favor of ballot question 4, which legalized marijuana for recreational purposes.