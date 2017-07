WAREHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – An 8-year-old is in critical condition Thursday night after a power boat flipped over.

Environmental Police said nine children and three adults were rescued near Stony Point Dike in Wareham.

A passenger on a private ship nearby spotted the 18-foot boat in the water and helped take the victims in the water on board to safety.

It’s not clear exactly what caused the accident.