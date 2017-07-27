5 years later, Westfield police officers remembering fallen comrade

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was five years ago this week that Westfield Police Officer Jose Torres was accidentally killed in the line of duty.

The 53 year-old officer was a 27-year veteran on the force. He died on July 26, 2012, when he was struck by a dump truck.

Westfield Police Capt. Michael McCabe told 22News about the pain of losing his fellow officer.

“There’s not a person in the department that didn’t love him. He was a great guy. He didn’t have an enemy in the world; he was a super, super guy,” McCabe said.

“Many of us traveled, obviously, to the gravesite. We have a memorial out in front for him; a cruiser draped in mourning.”

Following his death, tributes to the memory of Officer Jose Torres included the construction of a playground in his honor in Westfield’s Whitney Park neighborhood.