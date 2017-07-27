22News is at Patriots training camp!

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – The New England Patriots are at training camp, and 22News is there to cover the excitement!

A large crowd of fans gathered at the fields outside Gillette Stadium in Foxborough Thursday morning to watch the defending Super Bowl champions practice.

It is the first look fans are getting at top players, such as quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski, who missed the majority of last season while recovering from back surgery.

Practices started at around 9:00 Thursday morning, mostly with some of the newer and lesser-known players, however the stars started to trickle in as the morning continued. A huge cheer went up when Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady took the field.

22News reporter Ashley Afonso will be in Foxborough on Thursday and Friday to show you the Patriots in action.

