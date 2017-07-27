2 arrested on cocaine charge during I-91 traffic stop

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Springfield and a woman from Vermont are facing cocaine trafficking charges following a traffic stop on I-91 in Northampton Wednesday evening.

According to State Police Media Relations, Antonio Vergara, 24, of Springfield and Brittany Patten, 22, of Hardwick, Vermont were arrested after police allegedly found 29 grams of suspected crack cocaine inside their vehicle.

State police say at around 6:30 P.M., two troopers pulled Patten over on I-91 northbound near Exit 19, because she was following other cars too closely, and making unsafe lane changes. A third trooper and a Montague police officer assisted in the traffic stop, during which time the suspected crack was found.

In addition to the drug charges, Patten was cited for speeding and a marked lanes violation. Vergara was issued a citation for not wearing a seatbelt, and for having an “open container of marijuana in a motor vehicle.”

Both suspects were booked at the state police barracks in Northampton, and held on $10,000 bail ahead of their arraignments Thursday in Northampton District Court.