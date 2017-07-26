Xfinity Theater to see increased police presence

Comes after 50 underage drinking referrals at Hot 93.7 Hot Jam concert

Associated Press Published: Updated:
Photo Courtesy: WTNH

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Officials say more officers will be present at concerts that attract a younger crowd after more than 90 people were hospitalized during a concert featuring Chance the Rapper in Connecticut.

Police met with staff at Hartford’s Xfinity Theater Tuesday to combat underage drinking at concerts.

Deputy Police Chief Brian Foley says they came up with a mutual agreement to increase enforcement. The Hartford Courant reports the venue will pay the extra cost.

Foley says officers made 50 underage drinking referrals at Hot 93.7’s Hot Jam concert Friday. He says a large number of underage attendees experienced “severe intoxication.”

90 hospitalized during Chance the Rapper show

Police say 75 officers were assigned to the performance. Costs were covered by the venue and a state grant.

It is unclear how many additional officers will be present at future concerts.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s