Xfinity Theater to see increased police presence

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Officials say more officers will be present at concerts that attract a younger crowd after more than 90 people were hospitalized during a concert featuring Chance the Rapper in Connecticut.

Police met with staff at Hartford’s Xfinity Theater Tuesday to combat underage drinking at concerts.

Deputy Police Chief Brian Foley says they came up with a mutual agreement to increase enforcement. The Hartford Courant reports the venue will pay the extra cost.

Foley says officers made 50 underage drinking referrals at Hot 93.7’s Hot Jam concert Friday. He says a large number of underage attendees experienced “severe intoxication.”

Police say 75 officers were assigned to the performance. Costs were covered by the venue and a state grant.

It is unclear how many additional officers will be present at future concerts.