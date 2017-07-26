Wilbraham sailor killed at Pearl Harbor positively identified after 75 years

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) –Twenty-one year old Edmund T. Ryan of Wilbraham was killed during the December 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor. For more than 75 years, his body had not been positively identified, but due to advances in technology, it now has- and he will be buried with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery.

The announcement was made by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

Ryan, a Navy yeoman 3rd class, had been serving on the U.S.S. Oklahoma when the Japanese attacked the U.S. Pacific Fleet at Pearl Harbor. The battleship capsized after being hit by multiple torpedoes, killing 429 crew members, including Ryan. A total of 2,403 American service members were killed in that day’s attack.

The bodies of Oklahoma crew members were recovered over a period of nearly three years, and buried at two different cemeteries in Hawaii. In 1947, the government disinterred the bodies and began the work of trying to positively identify the remains, but they were only able to determine the identities of 35 of the fallen sailors. The remaining sailors, including Ryan, were classified as “non-recoverable,” and their remains were reburied at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific.

With advances in technology, including DNA testing, the effort to individually identify the sailors began again in 2015. Bodies were exhumed from the cemetery again, and Ryan’s remains were positively identified through mitochondrial DNA analysis (in which his remains matched the DNA of family members), dental records, and circumstantial evidence.

Ryan’s body is being returned to his family, and he will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery on August 2.

There are still 73,046 American service members who remain unaccounted-for in World War II, with 26,000 of them being assessed as “possibly recoverable.”

