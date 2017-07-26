Westfield Police receive grant to make city safer

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield Police will use a state grant to help decrease the number of auto accidents in the city.

Westfield Police Captain Larry Valliere said the $25,000 grant will help officers focus on pinpointing the biggest problem areas, where accidents repeatedly take place.

“You can see the arrows crossing, and people think it’s a straight drive down and they try to cut back in, there’s accidents,” said Westfield resident Dan Haas.

Captain Valliere told 22News that they plan to use the grant to add forty hours of additional enforcement in these problem areas.

According to Valliere, 73 percent of crashes in these problem areas take place between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. with peak levels between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Elm Street, Southampton Road and Western Avenue in Westfield are a few streets that will see additional enforcement.

“We got the best police department around,” said Judy Limoges.

Limoges also said police have already stopped drag racers that use to speed down her street.

In addition to the weekly added enforcement, Captain Valliere said the department could utilize radar and stop vehicles for aggressive driving in efforts to prevent more accidents.

Residents will also see high-visibility traffic enforcement throughout major intersections where reoccurring accident have taken place.