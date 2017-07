WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield Police are looking for a suspect who they say is responsible for several graffiti spraying.

Police said the suspect in the photo, painted graffiti on several businesses, sidewalks and other buildings along Meadow Street late Sunday night into early Monday morning.

You are asked to call Westfield Police at 413-562-5411, if you know have any information about the suspect.