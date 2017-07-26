Western Massachusetts has been through a wet summer so far

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Overall, we’ve seen quite a bit of rain this summer. 22News is working for you the impact this rain is having on your yard.

Last summer western Massachusetts was in a drought. This spring and summer’s rain has taken us out of the drought. But it can be too much of a good thing.

The rain has helped green up our lawns, and helped our plants grow. It has also filled the reservoirs and recharged the water tables.

This month is not over yet and we have already exceeded our monthly average rainfall total getting over 4 inches of rain.

So far this year, we gotten almost 27 inches of rain. We’re 2 inches above the average for an entire year.

This summer’s storms have brought heavy downpours and high winds. The wind has brought down a lot of trees, branches and wires, but it’s more than just the wind causing damage.

Gary Courchesne, G&H Landscaping, told 22News, ” Too much water can cause problems like tree damage, tree failure and falling because when the root system becomes excessively wet its kinda like your feet in the sand there’s no base or stabilization.”

Root systems in clay soil tend to get weaker and those trees have a better chance of falling.