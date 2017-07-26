West Springifeld Brownie troop starts “blessing box”

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Troop 21174’s blessing box is a space to leave toiletries, food and other items for less fortunate members of the community.

The box was installed behind the West Springfield Senior Center where local residents can leave an item or take an item if they are in need.

Danielle Miles of West Springfield said, “I think it’s very amazing I think it’s very sweet and it’s a very good idea. It helps the community out and the homeless people that need it.”

Some residents said they hope the idea can spread to other communities in the area.