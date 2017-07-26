UMass hosts “Turf Research Field Day” in South Deerfield

SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of people from all over New England gathered to look at grass.

More than two hundred people gathered at UMass’ South Deerfield research campus for a “Turf Research Field Day.”

The university’s premium program provides lawn care industry professionals and outdoor enthusiasts a class in maintain a healthy and sustainable grass. The long standing tradition allows people a chance to meet UMass staff and view the latest in turf technology.

Grass has a lot of benefits. Turf technology professor Michelle DaCosta told 22News, “They help to filter pollutants. And a lot of people in the environmental area are talking about we can filter and bring in more carbon into the soil. Grass is a really great way to do that. That’s what we’re trying to do is maximize the benefit, while improving sustainability.”

UMass has 30 different turf studies, at any given time. The program is directed by UMass faculty, run by students, and takes place every two years.

The event highlights the wide range of research projects currently taking place at UMass.