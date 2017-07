WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Wilbraham police are warning drivers to take it slow on Route 20 Wednesday morning due to slippery conditions.

According to the police department, a grease truck leaked grease on the roadway heading eastbound, causing it to become very slick.

Police say it is most slippery on Route 20 (Boston Road) from Post Office Park to the Palmer town line.

MassDOT has been notified about the leak.