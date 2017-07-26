Toll booth demolition continues at western Mass. exits

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It seems like this summer has been an especially busy one for road construction. It’s because of the infrastructure investments the Baker administration is making across the state.

Among them, upgraded interchanges which are the result of toll booth demolition and the switch to all-electronic open road tolling. Construction is underway over the next two weeks at Exits 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

22News checked up on the interchange for Exit 4 on the Mass Pike in West Springfield. Workers were busy smoothing the concrete in the median. New guardrails have been installed and workers will install striping and signs on Wednesday night.

Some drivers told 22News that their frustrated by the traffic. “I’ve seen a lot of traffic getting on there,” Wayne Spitzer said. “It’s pretty backed up.”

But others, like Deana Schwarzenbach, say it will be worth it in the end. “I think it will help eventually. It will help the economy. There will be a lot less frustration, a lot less road rage and a lot fewer upset people. Definitely.”

On a recent visit to western Massachusetts, state Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack told 22News that by the end of the year, drivers will be able to travel the Mass Pike from the New York border to Logan Airport without knowing there used to be toll booths.

The toll booths have been the gateway to the Mass Pike since the 50’s.