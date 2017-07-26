The Flash Comic-Con 2017 Trailer

(CW) – The world needs The Flash. Season 4 premieres October 10 at 8/7c on The CW Springfield.

Based on characters from DC’s The Flash. After the S.T.A.R. Labs Particle Accelerator explosion, a dark matter lightning storm strikes Central City C.S.I. Barry Allen, bestowing him with super-human speed. For now, only a few close friends and associates know that Barry is literally the fastest man alive, but it won’t be long before the world learns that Barry Allen has become…The Flash.

If you don’t see the video on your mobile device, click here to view >>

Connect with THE FLASH Online:

Visit THE FLASH WEBSITE: http://on.cwtv.com/TheFlash

Like THE FLASH on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/cwtheflash

Follow THE FLASH on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/cw_theflash

Follow THE FLASH on INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/cwtheflash

Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:

Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/TheCWSpringfield

Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER: http://twitter.com/CWSpringfield

Sign Up for Text Alerts: http://wwlp.com/2015/02/28/the-cw-text-alerts/