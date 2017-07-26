Team Flash meets new challenges in The Flash Season 4

BURBANK, Calif. (WARNER BROS.) — After three seasons of running, you’d think Barry Allen would deserve a break. He’s faced his evil-twin time remnant, saved his fiancée from the God of Speed and even sacrificed himself to stabilize the Speed Force. But now, in season four, Allen (aka The Flash) and his team will face new threats with the addition of some new characters, it was revealed at the 2017 Comic-Con panel for The Flash on Saturday, July 22. From the official reveal of next season’s big bad and more, the news had fans racing at a fever pitch.

Danny Trejo (Machete, From Dusk Till Dawn, Sons of Anarchy) has signed on to play the role of Breacher, a feared bounty hunter from Earth-19 and the imposing father to inter-dimensional bounty hunter, Gypsy (Jessica Camacho). His mission is to prevent any inter-dimensional traveler from threatening life on his planet — especially his daughter’s.

Arriving in Central City as next season’s central super villain, Neil Sandilands (The 100, The Americans) will play DC villain Clifford Devoe, aka The Thinker, a metahuman with a mega mind who embarks on a season-long battle with The Flash that pits the “fastest man alive”

Kim Engelbrecht (Dominion, Eye in the Sky) has been set as DC character The Mechanic, a highly intelligent engineer who designs devices for Devoe. As Devoe’s right hand, she’s the truest of true believers who’ll stop at nothing to help him implement his plan to fix humanity against the “fastest mind alive.” A true genius, he’s devised an intricate plan to fix all that he deems wrong with humanity.

The Flash returns for season four on Tuesday, October 10, at 8/7c on The CW. Based on the DC characters, the series is executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Andrew Kreisberg, Todd Helbing and Sarah Schechter. The Flash is produced by Bonanza Productions in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.