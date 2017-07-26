Suspect in death of Massachusetts runner held without bail

This undated driver license photo released by the Worcester County District Attorney's Office shows Vanessa Marcotte. Angelo Colon-Ortiz will be arraigned Tuesday, April 17, 2017, in Leominster District Court on assault with intent to rape and other charges in the death of Marcotte on Aug. 7, 2016. (Worcester County District Attorney's Office via AP, File)

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The man charged with killing a Google employee from New York who went missing while out for a run near her mother’s Massachusetts home has pleaded not guilty.

Angelo Colon-Ortiz was held without bail after entering his plea to a murder charge Wednesday in the death last summer of 27-year-old Vanessa Marcotte.

During the brief appearance, he was allowed to remain out of sight at the request of his lawyer, who cited an “identification issue.”

Marcotte was visiting her mother in Princeton, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of Boston, last August when she failed to return from a run. Her body was found hours later in a nearby wooded area.

The 31-year-old Colon-Ortiz, of Worcester, was arrested in April after prosecutors say his DNA matched samples from Marcotte’s body.

