States opioid epidemic continues to increase

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The opioid epidemic is having a startling effect on Massachusetts’ healthcare system.

Heroin-related hospital visits grew more than 250 percent from 2011 to 2015.

This includes overdoses, and other consequences such as skin and blood infections.

Many problems stem from the increased use of street heroin, which is often laced with fentanyl.

But these numbers can be reduced.

“We really need to get them into programs that use effective medications,” said Dr. Peter Friedmann of Baystate Health. “That is the best way to reduce overdose and to sort of get people on the road to recovery.”

The increased rate of people surviving overdoses is credited to the increased access to the overdose reversal drug, naloxone.