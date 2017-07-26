State lawmakers consider driving and smoking ban

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Drivers may soon have to think twice before lighting up with children in the backseat.

A bill at the Statehouse aims to crack down on second hand smoke in cars. It’s called “an act to protect little lungs,” and would ban drivers from smoking cigarettes, if they’re driving with a child who’s young enough for a car seat.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, secondhand smoke has been linked back to asthma attacks, respiratory infections, and ear infections in children.

Rafael Rodriguez of Springfield told 22News, he thinks secondhand smoke in cars is particularly dangerous. “A lot of that has to do with parents smoking in the car, because that air is enclosed. If it’s a way to improve children’s’ health, I absolutely support that,” he said.

The bill’s currently being considered by the Committee on Public Health. If it becomes law, drivers could have to pay a $100 fine, if they were to get pulled over for smoking with a child in the backseat.

Francis Remillarde told 22News, he supports the bill, but also worries it would be too difficult to enforce, and wouldn’t do enough. “The law would be very, very hard to enforce, because if they’re going to smoke in the car, parents are going to smoke in the house too,” he said.

Similar laws are already in place in seven states, including Maine and Vermont.