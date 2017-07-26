State House lawmakers reject MassHealth reform proposal

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker has been pushing the legislature to act on his health care package. On Wednesday the State House finally did, voting 41-116 to reject the proposal.

The budget amendment aimed to contain health care costs in Massachusetts at time when costs and enrollment for MassHealth, the state’s Medicaid program, continue to rise.

Health care spending makes up about 40 percent of the state’s nearly $40 billion budget.

Westfield State Rep. John Velis supports the governor’s proposal to reign in health care costs.

“We need to do something about the cost of health care,” Velis told 22News. “It prohibits us from doing so many other things. I’m open to doing anything right now that will bring down the cost of health care so we can fund other things.”

Lawmakers heard nearly six hours of testimony from the public on Tuesday.

Some residents and lawmakers are concerned over proposed changes to MassHealth eligibility, a move that could cut coverage for an estimated 180,000 low-income families and reduce benefits for elderly and disabled residents.

Both the House and Senate must approve amendments in order for them to make the final budget.