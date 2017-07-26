Springfield woman celebrates 100th birthday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield woman marked a rare milestone birthday on Wednesday, and the city helped her celebrate.

Minerva Willis turned 100 years old and the city threw her a party at the Mason Square Senior Center.

Willis said even at 100, she’s still independent and driving. She passed the test to renew her license just last week.

Willis also told 22News the secret to a long life starts in the kitchen.

“Working hard and eating old fashioned foods, doing my own cooking,” Willis said.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno was also there to present Willis with a proclamation.