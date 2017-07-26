Southwick officials and residents discuss covered bridge

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (The Westfield News) – The Select Board held a public hearing on Monday night, regarding an issue with a covered bridge located near 412-418 College Highway.

Back on April 15, 2007, a Nor’easter swept through the eastern region, including communities in western Massachusetts. According to Southwick Fire Chief Russ Anderson, he was told by the past fire chief that the storm may have jeopardized the bridge.

“I was made aware of it, and wanted to get some resolve to it, and made numerous contacts to one of the residents there about providing some information,” said Anderson.

Anderson’s dilemma is if the bridge is actually safe for some of his heavy equipment to be supported or if his emergency personnel needs to head over to that area of town for something like a fire. The department’s fire truck tanker weighs approximately 45 tons, although, years back the bridge was rated to support 65 tons.

During Monday night’s meeting, along with the Select Board, Chief Anderson, and town counsel, three neighbors of the covered bridge, Ed Carroll, Paul Degray, and Dana Cerone, were also present for the discussion.

Between the three neighbor’s, the hope is to hire a local engineering firm to do a thorough study on the covered bridge. Along with the Select Board, Anderson believes that the study could be able to present an opportunity of finding out the correct answers about the bridge.

“I’m hoping that somebody can come in and say “this is a viable bridge” and we can continue to respond the way we always have,”” said Anderson. “We hope we do get this resolved quickly.”