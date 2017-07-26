Southwick child receives pool through Make-A-Wish

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – A wish was granted Wednesday for a four-year-old Southwick girl, but Avery McAvoy is really celebrating two granted wishes.

Avery’s always wanted her very own pool, and now she has the rest of the summer to enjoy it with her family. The four-year-old and her family held a pool party celebrating her new, above-ground pool.

Make-A-Wish volunteers gave Avery the new pool, along with new faith she’ll be able to spend more time with family and friends.

Make-A-Wish volunteer Monique Vacon told 22News, “To be able to make an impact on these families and you get to create a bond like I have with Avery, it’s just really – it’s incredible.”

The Make-A-Wish Foundation was able to grant Avery’s wish of having her very own backyard pool. But her first wish has already been granted. She’s been cancer-free for two years.

Avery’s mom, Becky McAvoy, said, “And it’s more of she’s with her family, she’s able to swim with her cousins, and throughout treatment she wasn’t able to swim.”

Avery suffered from a cancer called neuroblastoma for half of her life. Between late-night treatments in Boston and years of uncertainty, the pool is a symbol of the end of a scary part of the McAvoy’s family’s lives.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation partnered with Teddy Bear Pools to make the cost of the pool manageable, and to make sure Avery got to enjoy it before the summer ends.

The average wish costs $8,000 to grant, and wishes are granted for more than 50 western Massachusetts children every year.

The Make-A-Wish foundation relies solely on community support. Click here to find out how you can help.