Six Flags New England looking to fill 200+ positions for Fright Fest

Matt Dillane, WTNH.com Staff Published: Updated:

AGAWAM, Mass. (WTNH) — If you’re interested in dressing up as a zombie, ghost or ghoul, then Six Flags New England is looking for you.

The amusement park is looking to hire more than 200 performers and support staff to assist with Fright Fest.

The annual event will feature 20 attractions for park guests.

Applicants looking to perform as an actor, dancer or singer are invited to attend an audition session.

Auditions will be held:

  • July 30 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.
  • Aug. 11 from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m.
  • Aug. 12 from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s