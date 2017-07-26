Sex abuse victims seek help to track ex-priest’s whereabouts

Associated Press and Nancy Krause Published:
FILE - In this May 29, 2008, file photo, defrocked priest Paul Shanley, 77, appears in Suffolk County Superior Court in Boston to seek a new trial. On Nov. 26, 2008, Judge Stephen Neel rejected the request. Shanley, one of the central figures in Boston's clergy sex abuse scandal, is currently serving a 12- to 15-year prison sentence after being convicted in 2005 of repeatedly raping and fondling a boy at a Newton parish in the 1980s. Shanley is challenging his conviction based on an ongoing debate in the psyciatric community over the validity and reliability of repressed memories. The highest court in Massachusetts will hear Shanley's appeal Thursday Sept. 10, 2009. (AP Photo/Yoon S. Byun, Pool)

BOSTON (AP/WPRI) — Men who say they were raped by a Catholic priest at the center of the Boston clergy sex abuse scandal say they’re worried for children’s safety once he’s released from prison this week.

Paul Shanley is scheduled to be freed Friday after completing a 12-year sentence for the rape of a boy at a suburban Boston church.

Rodney Ford’s son was one of Shanley’s victims. He said he thought Shanley would die in prison, but he was wrong.

“Paul Shanley is evil. He destroyed my son’s life, he destroyed my family’s life and so many other victims’ lives,” Ford said.

Victim advocates, lawyers, and two men who said they were raped by Shanley in the 1970s called on the public Wednesday to help track Shanley’s whereabouts once he gets out and is placed on probation. They urged people to call their local police to report on Shanley.

Shanley’s appellate lawyer says his 86-year-old client has served his time and is not dangerous.

Shanley was defrocked by the Vatican in 2004.

