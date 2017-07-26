Sex abuse victims seek help to track ex-priest’s whereabouts

BOSTON (AP/WPRI) — Men who say they were raped by a Catholic priest at the center of the Boston clergy sex abuse scandal say they’re worried for children’s safety once he’s released from prison this week.

Paul Shanley is scheduled to be freed Friday after completing a 12-year sentence for the rape of a boy at a suburban Boston church.

Rodney Ford’s son was one of Shanley’s victims. He said he thought Shanley would die in prison, but he was wrong.

“Paul Shanley is evil. He destroyed my son’s life, he destroyed my family’s life and so many other victims’ lives,” Ford said.

Victim advocates, lawyers, and two men who said they were raped by Shanley in the 1970s called on the public Wednesday to help track Shanley’s whereabouts once he gets out and is placed on probation. They urged people to call their local police to report on Shanley.

Shanley’s appellate lawyer says his 86-year-old client has served his time and is not dangerous.

Shanley was defrocked by the Vatican in 2004.

