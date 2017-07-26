Scope of practice on the table in fight over health costs

BOSTON (State House News Service) – Optometrists want to treat glaucoma. Nurse anesthetists want to practice with more freedom. And podiatrists want legislative approval to perform amputations, which can occur when foot doctors are removing dead or damaged tissue in a procedure known as a debridement.

“I work with one vascular surgeon who’s overwhelmed with vascular disease, oftentimes complications of diabetes, and the need for us to do selective debridements and amputations of the foot unfortunately. It’s all too common. I do it weekly,” Michael Theodoulou, a podiatrist at the Cambridge Health Alliance, told lawmakers on Tuesday. “The problem is the truth is our scope doesn’t allow a podiatrist to do any type of limited amputation or debridement of the foot. It’s in fact stated that we cannot do amputations.”

Under a bill Gov. Charlie Baker filed to address health care costs, some medical practitioners would see their scope of practice expand, consumers could see bigger discounts for buying tiered insurance plans, and a state agency would provide “consumer-friendly cost information for common procedures.”

The governor’s bill is paired with controversial reforms he proposed for the state’s Medicaid program and Baker has warned that unless lawmakers take action on his proposals by mid-September he will need to take corrective steps to balance the budget.

After meeting with the House and Senate Ways and Means committees for a hearing on the MassHealth reforms, the Committee on Health Care Financing – under the new leadership of Northampton Rep. Peter Kocot – received testimony Tuesday on Baker’s bill (H 3829) affecting the public and commercial markets.

While optometrists and advanced practice nurses pushed for increased medical responsibilities – in the face of opposition from their more highly credentialed colleagues – Theodoulou said there is incongruity between how the Board of Registration in Podiatry defines the parameters of his profession – to practice medicine and surgery on the foot and ankle – and the more restrictive state law laying out the scope of practice.

Theodoulou told the News Service his expertise allows him to preserve as much of the foot as possible and he does not do complete amputations of feet. He said hospitals recognize that the board’s definition supersedes the state law, which specifically excludes amputation of the foot or toes.

There was significant back and forth at the committee over the treatment of blindness-inducing glaucoma, now the jurisdiction of ophthalmologists but not optometrists, and the administration of anesthesia – a potentially deadly procedure that is regularly used in conjunction with surgeries.

“I can tell you of many cases where I run into the operating room to save a patient under a nurse anesthetist who missed the low pressure,” said Dr. Mary Ann Vann, an anesthesiologist at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. She told the committee that giving advanced practice nurses more leeway in her area of medicine would pose a “risk to patient safety.”

The governor’s bill would give nurse anesthetists independent practicing authority for ordering tests and therapeutics if they meet certain qualifications.

Bob Gauvin, a practicing nurse anesthetist for 28 years, asked lawmakers to “remove the restrictive and unnecessary oversight provisions,” arguing that giving nurse anesthetists more powers would reduce health care costs.

Optometrists said Massachusetts is the only state where optometrists are still barred from treating glaucoma, describing the prohibition as outdated.

“We’re holding onto laws that were written in the 1930s,” said Wayne Zahka, a Westwood optometrist, who said the change would increase access to eye health.

Dr. John Loewenstein, an ophthalmologist at Massachusetts Eye and Ear, said glaucoma requires lifelong treatment and if untreated or mistreated it can lead to permanent blindness. He said ophthalmologists receive more extensive training in treating glaucoma than optometrists.

Rep. Randy Hunt, a Sandwich Republican, asked Loewenstein his thoughts on why the rest of the country allows optometrists to treat the disease.

“Ultimately these things come down to political matters, and in our society where expertise and science has lately been devalued sometimes it comes down to things – considerations – that are non-scientific in nature,” Loewenstein responded.

Rep. Carmine Gentile, a Sudbury Democrat who said he has had glaucoma for several years, pressed Loewenstein to point to a scientific study that shows that allowing optometrists to treat glaucoma has been to the “detriment of patients.”

“I’m not aware of a formal study. This would be an extremely difficult thing to study,” Loewenstein responded. “I will say that there are many anecdotes.”

The Massachusetts Coalition of Nurse Practitioners endorsed Baker’s bill, saying it would allow them to practice independent of a supervising physician, expanding access to treatment.

Baker’s legislation would also seek to increase the savings offered through tiered health care plans, where patients pay less when they receive treatment from lower cost providers. The governor’s bill would mandate that by next July, tiered plans offer at least a 28 percent discount on premiums over similar non-tiered offerings. The law currently requires tiered plans to offer a 14 percent discount on premiums.

“You need to price the product correctly from the outset. Every month as people are paying their premiums out of their paychecks, they need to see the true savings,” said Retailers Association of Massachusetts President Jon Hurst. “If they choose to go to the low-cost community hospital, for instance, as opposed to the big Boston teaching hospital, they need to have the real savings every single month in their premiums. And it can’t be 14 percent. It’s got to be much closer to the real cost differential out there in the real world.”

Liz Murphy, of the Massachusetts Association of Health Plans, said her group opposes increasing the minimum discount for tiered plans. She said, “Our plans will be unable to meet this differential without imposing substantial cost-sharing provisions.”