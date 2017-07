CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – The Scantic River Artisans are dedicated to providing opportunities for artists of all ages and levels to explore, develop, and market their creations through exhibits, events and educational programming. President Nan Hurlburt and Secretary Sandy Howell shared more.

“A Day in the Sun” Art Exhibit

July 29th, 10-4pm, Reception Noon-2pm

104 Allen Street

Hampden, MA 01036

scanticriverartisans.org