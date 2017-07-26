Russia back in focus

(NBC News) President Trump’s former campaign chairman was supposed to testify Wednesday about his meeting with a Russian lawyer, but hours before the hearing lawmakers suddenly canceled the subpoena that would’ve forced him to talk.

Senate Judiciary Committee leaders say Paul Manafort turned over notes from the Russia meeting and is now cooperating. They also added he may still be called to testify in the future.

President Trump’s son-in-law and Senior Adviser Jared Kushner was at that meeting. He’s been grilled about it for two days behind closed doors.

“I did not collude with Russia nor do I know of anyone else in the campaign who did so,” Kushner said Monday.

Meanwhile, the president is criticizing Attorney General Jeff Sessions for taking himself off the case.

“I am disappointed in the Attorney General. He should not have recused himself,” Trump said, adding that “time will tell” if Sessions remains as Attorney General.

