Racist graffiti removed from Springfield sidewalk

By Published:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After seeing an image of racist graffiti on a sidewalk Tuesday night, the City of Springfield sent out one of its graffiti removal technicians.

Deputy Code Enforcement Officer David Cotter said the city never received a complaint about the graffiti and that there are outlets available to report crimes like this in your neighborhood.

“Any kinds of these complaints that come through should go through our call center,” Cotter explained. “And you can call from 311 from your home phone or you can dial 413-736-3111 and that will get you through to an operator. They can dispatch that out to the correct department and then we’ll have it taken care of.”

Residents 22News spoke with on Wednesday said they were happy that the city removed the graffiti so quickly.

