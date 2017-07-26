Protection from wildlife in western Massachusetts

WEST SPRINGFIELD Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts residents have been seeing a lot of bears, coyotes and other animals this summer.

Bears, Coyotes and other types of wildlife have been spotted in town all across western Massachusetts. West Springfield resident Marina Pchelka said she’s been seeing a lot of black bears in her backyard.

“We’ve been seeing black bears every couple weeks and they come into our yard because we live at the edge of the forest and there’s a lot of berries and what not,” Pchelka said.

West Springfield residents have also reported seeing packs of coyotes roaming Paucatuck and Squassick Roads at night.

Leaving your garbage can out for multiple days is one of the factors that can cause wild animals to come to your home.

Chicopee police have received dozens of reports of bear sightings in the past few months. Officer Mike Wilk recommends keeping garbage cans in a shed or the garage as one way to prevent wild animals from showing up at your home.

“Take down any food sources, your garbage, your bird feeders, take those things away, if there’s no food sources the bears will leave,” Wilk said.

Massachusetts Wildlife Biologist Dave Wattles told 22News that bird feeders are one of the major food sources that attract bears. He urges you to take the bird feeders down from March to November.