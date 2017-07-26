President Trump reverses Obama rule on transgender military service

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Trump administration reversed President Obama’s policy to allow transgenders to serve in the U.S military.

President Trump tweeted Wednesday the U.S military must be focused and cannot be burdened by medical costs and disruption that transgenders would bring.

Allie Thorpe, a local military veteran, told 22News the ruling is a step backwards.

“Having served and been side-by-side with people who did, it’s not about your orientation or transition status, or anything like that,” Thorpe explained. “It’s about who you can protect and whether you’re able to step up to protect them.”

President Obama lifted the ban on transgender individuals joining armed forced last June. Defense Secretary James Mattis announced last month that the Pentagon would delay Obama’s order, to review the impact.

The President’s concerns are that transgender troops’ medical issues could cause delays in deployment.