Police: Woman arrested after topless road rage attack

SANDWICH, Mass. (AP) — Police say a Massachusetts woman has been arrested after removing her shirt and charging topless toward an off-duty police officer while holding a knife.

In a Facebook post, the Sandwich Police Department says they received a call Saturday afternoon of a vehicle driving erratically. Police say the 39-year-old driver attempted to crash into the caller’s vehicle before pulling behind the caller at a red light.

Police say the woman then left the car, removed her clothing and ran toward the victim while holding a dagger. The caller then drove away.

The Cape Cod Times reports the caller was an off-duty police officer.

The woman is facing several charges, including assault with a dangerous weapon, OUI and lewd wanton.

