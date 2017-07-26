Police investigating after horse shot with arrow

AMESBURY, Mass. (AP) — Police are investigating after Massachusetts farm owners say their horse was shot by a bow and arrow.

Susan and Mike Favaloro say they found 15-year-old GQ injured Tuesday with broken pieces of arrows inside his paddock.

Even before the discovery, the Favaloros say horses at their farm in Amesbury have been agitated for several weeks.

The family has since installed security cameras inside the paddock. Susan Favaloro says she has cleaned GQ’s wound and is hoping for it to heal without an infection.

Police say there are no recreational areas nearby where people would be shooting arrows.

An investigation is ongoing.