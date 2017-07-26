Pig attacks toddler

WAFF's Lauren Scharf Published: Updated:

(WAFF) A 3-year-old Alabama girl is recovering after a massive pig bit off a chunk of her arm.

Bella White of Rogersville was airlifted to a hospital after the attack.

“When I came out, the pig had her arm in its mouth and was on top of her,” said her mother, Amber White.

The family said at the time, Bella and her two older brothers were playing in the yard when the neighbor’s pet pig named Booger came over.

“I was telling 911 dispatchers that…a 400-pound pig was on my daughter,” White said.

A bandage now covers the large wound.

“It was horrific. I didn’t have time to think or anything until after she was in the air and then it hit me what all had happened,” White said.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2uZinfG

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s