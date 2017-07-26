Patchy areas of dense fog early, sunshine later

Give yourself some extra time

(WWLP) – There’s some areas of dense fog out there for the start of your Wednesday, but once it lifts, we’re expecting plenty of sunshine.

Plan to give yourself extra time this morning to get where you’re going due to the foggy conditions. It’s not foggy everywhere, but it is dense in some areas.

Today’s forecast

Visibility will change quickly over a short distance and over a short period of time. Early this morning we’ve noticed some areas with visibility down to 1/3rd of a mile, while other areas are enjoying clear skies and stars. Fog is typically thicker closer to the Connecticut River, but even some areas away from rivers are stuck in fog this morning.

Remember to not use your brights during foggy conditions, but turn on low beam lights or fog lights and drive slower than the posted speed limit when visibility is reduced.

