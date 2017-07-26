One-time NHLers head to Russia for Canada for pre-Olympic tests

After naming Willie Desjardins as their head coach for the 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games, Hockey Canada unveiled two separate team rosters, one for each of the pre-Olympic tournaments Canada will play this August in Russia.

Hockey Canada’s brass will evaluate players at the Sochi Hockey Open from August 6-9 with their first 24-man roster on the ice, and again less than a week later, at the Tournament of Nikolai Puchkov in St. Petersburg from August 14-17 with a fresh squad of 23.

A cast of former-NHL talent populated the lines for Canada’s first rosters, including two Stanley Cup winners – Max Talbot who won the Cup with Pittsburgh in 2009 and Daniel Paille who won with the Bruins in 2011.

Other players with significant NHL playing pasts included forwards Mason Raymond, Derek Roy and Linden Vey along with defenders Carlo Colaiacovo, Cam Barker and Kevin Klein.

Three goalies were named to the two teams. Kevin Poulin – the one time NY Islander and Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender – has his name listed for both tournaments. Justin Peters and Ben Scrivens, with a combined 227 games in the NHL, round out Canada’s netminders.

Many of the men on both rosters play their regular season in Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), while others compete in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL), Germany’s Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL) and Switzerland’s National League (NLA).

Check out Team Canada’s full rosters for the 2017 Sochi Hockey Open and 2017 Tournament of Nikolai Puchkov.

2017 Sochi Hockey Open Roster

Player Position Current League Justin Azevedo F KHL Gilbert Brule F KHL Brandon Buck F DEL Kevin Clark F SHL Andrew Ebbett F NLA Bud Holloway F SHL Rob Klinkhammer F KHL Brandon Kozun F KHL Ben Maxwell F KHL Brandon McMillan F KHL Eric O’Dell F KHL Daniel Paille F SHL Mason Raymond F NLA Max Talbot F KHL Linden Vey F KHL Chay Genoway D KHL Geoff Kinrade D KHL Patrick McNeill D DEL Maxim Noreau D NLA Mat Robinson D KHL Jonathan Sigalet D SHL Karl Stollery D KHL Justin Peters G KHL Kevin Poulin G KHL

2017 Tournament of Nikolai Puchkov Roster

Player Position Current League Taylor Beck F KHL Sean Collins F KHL Cory Emmerton F NLA Ryan Garbutt F KHL Andrew Gordon F KHL David McIntyre F NLA Jacob Micflikier F NLA Trevor Parkes F NLA Marc-Antoine Pouliot F NLA Derek Roy F SHL Greg Scott F KHL Paul Szczechura F KHL James Wright F KHL Cam Barker D KHL Carlo Colaiacovo D DEL Stefan Elliott D KHL Marc-Andre Gragnani D KHL Kevin Klein D NLA Shawn Lalonde D DEL Craig Schira D SHL Kevin Poulin G KHL Ben Scrivens G KHL