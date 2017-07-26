New safety vehicle for West Springfield Fire Department

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Fire Department has a new piece of state-of-the-art safety equipment. The department unveiled their new utility task vehicle Tuesday.

West Springfield Fire Chief Bill Flaherty told 22News the vehicle will come in handy at places line The Big E, when emergency responders need to navigate through large crowds. He said the UTV will also be utilized during emergencies in the city’s parks and more rural areas.

“Also for lengthy extractions within Mittneague Park and Bear Hole Reservoir so we can put a patient on the back of the unit as opposed to carrying a long distance to a roadway.” Bill Flaherty

The UTV was purchased through donations from Salamon Flooring and Springfield Auto & Truck Equipment.