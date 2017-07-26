New rail line to boost service between Springfield, Hartford

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Starting next year, you’ll be able to take a train from the new Union Station in Springfield to Hartford.

Union Station will be one of nine stations along the Connecticut rail line. Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy announced this week that the CT rail line will open in May of 2018, linking the two states.

When #HartfordLine service launches, 17 roundtrips between #NewHaven & #Hartford will operate each weekday, w/ 12 continuing to #Springfield — Governor Dan Malloy (@GovMalloyOffice) July 24, 2017

Malloy said the rail line will more than double the number of round trips in 2018.

The rail line is a joint project between the states of Connecticut and Massachusetts with support from the federal government.

State transportation officials said trains will travel up to 110 miles per hour. A trip between New Haven and Springfield is expected to take about 80 minutes.

There’s still debate over a high speed rail linking Springfield and Boston. Budget negotiators slashed funding for a study of the high speed rail from the 2018 budget.

State Senator Eric Lesser, however, recently said he’s confident he’ll be able to get the East-West high speed rail study back on Governor Charlie Baker’s desk.