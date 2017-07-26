Montague PD: New form available to help increase safety of residents

MONTAGUE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Montague Police Department has come up with a new proactive approach to keeping their residents safe.

According to Montague police, they’ve developed a form for residents to fill out called “Persons with Special Conditions.” It is designed to provide police with helpful information about individuals with conditions that could cause them to wander off or pose a safety risk to themselves or others.

Police say having the information ahead of time will allow them to quickly and effectively respond in any situation involving the individual.

Police are encouraging residents with loved ones who have conditions such as dementia or a brain injury to fill out the form. The form can be found on their website, and must be dropped off at the police station. Police say submitting a photo of the individual would also be beneficial.

“If a family member with a special condition should become lost we will already have helpful information, such as a description, your contact info, etc., on file to assist us with locating your loved one,” police wrote.