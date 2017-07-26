Mason Square businesses enjoying new, efficient lighting

Eversource has provided upgrades to some 35 businesses

Sy Becker Published:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A business block at Mason Square in Springfield has upgraded its lighting at no cost.

It was Clarence Smith’s good fortune to get into a discussion about Muhammed Ali with an energy management advisor at Smith’s State Street barber shop, The Final Touch.

“Eversource allowed us to visit people along the street, and offer them a completely paid-for lighting project,” explained Alan Surprenant of the Advanced Energy Group.

“Everyone on this block got this new lighting. We started and they jumped on all the businesses on this block. We got new lighting, energy-efficient lighting; it’s a wonderful thing,” Smith said.

So far on this Mason Square block, as many as 35 businesses have taken Eversource up on its offer of brighter lighting without any increase in cost.

