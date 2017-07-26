Local youth soccer team takes home national championship

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A group of young soccer players from western Massachusetts can now call themselves champions.

The Western Mass Pioneers U13 boys won the national championship this past weekend in Indiana. The victory marks the best season a western Massachusetts team has ever had.

Head coach Jij Mecer told 22News, “We have players that come from as far away as Brimfield, and Pittsfield so it means a lot to us to get the chance to play at that kind of stage and even more for us to win it.”

Dylan Wesley said, “We got to have a lot of fun, soccer was great, journey was even better.”

Many of the players described the experience as being one of their best summers.