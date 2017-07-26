Local residents react to transgenders banned from U.S. military

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – President Trump announced on Wednesday that transgender individuals will not be allowed to serve in the U.S. military in any capacity.

President Trump tweeted that transgender individuals would be barred from serving in the military. That tweet has angered many who said someone’s gender identity shouldn’t impact their ability to serve.

President Trump’s tweet has elicited strong reactions from people on both sides of the aisle.

“It shouldn’t hinder anything,” said Jennifer Churchill of Sunderland. “If say a person that use to be a man wants to be a woman wants to be a woman in the army more power to them. There shouldn’t be any restrictions whatsoever.”

In a series of tweets, the president cited the “tremendous medical cost and disruption” that transgender individuals serving in the military would entail.

“I don’t care what people do in their own personal lives, but I think you should be judged by the gender you are born with,” Tim Babyok told 22News. “It’s as simple as that. It’s nature.”

A study estimated covering transition health care coverage for transgender military members would increase the department of defense health care cost by billions.

The same study also estimated as many as 6,600 transgender individuals are currently serving in the U.S. armed forces.

A ban on transgenders serving in the military ended under President Obama in 2016, but the Secretary of Defense James Mattis extended the deadline to end the ban last December.

President Trump has now rescinded the Obama-era order and re-instated the ban.