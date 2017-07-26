Illegal U-turns a problem on Route 5 in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Drivers are concerned about the frequent illegal turns at a troublesome West Springfield intersection.

22News cameras were rolling as drivers turning from Riverdale Street northbound to the southbound lanes avoided the proper U-turn in favor of a quick turn into traffic.

Ben Scott, operations manager for nearby Red’s Towing, told 22News that taking the illegal turn is extremely dangerous.

“If you make an illegal U-turn, you come out to the road and it’s regulated with a stop left. Most people see the light’s green and proceed right through the intersection. Whereas the illegal U-turn is unregulated, causing the cars to merge most of the time, injuring each other,” Scott said.

West Springfield Public Works Director Rob Colson has promised 22News that he will ask MassDOT’s traffic engineer to take a close look at the troublesome U-turn problem, and if necessary, recommend changes.