Holyoke intersections found to be among state’s most dangerous

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – You might be surprised to hear which western Massachusetts intersections rank among the most dangerous in the state for pedestrians.

Overall, the region did pretty well in the study by Sweeney Merrigan Law- you had to get to number 39 on the list before finding any intersections in our area. At 39 is the intersection of Main and Cabot Streets in Holyoke. Holyoke also had the third most dangerous intersection in western Massachusetts- the downtown corner of Maple and Dwight Streets ranked 56th statewide.

The survey sifted through data from MassDOT over the past 14 years to come up with the rankings. At Main and Cabot, there have been eight accidents with seven injuries, and one death.

Jessica Ventulett of Holyoke told 22News that she was not surprised by the ranking.

“A lot of people run the red light, and a lot of the time, when you press the ‘walk’ button, it doesn’t work all the time. Put cameras up there so when people pass through the red light, they’ll get a ticket,” Ventulett said.

Over the past 14 years, 6,700 people have been struck while in the crosswalk in Massachusetts.

Advice for staying safe is basic: be aware of your surroundings, obey the speed limit, and if you are a pedestrian, carry a flashlight and wear reflective clothing.

Holyoke was not the only western Massachusetts community with intersections on the list: Main and Masonic Streets in Northampton was the second most dangerous in western Massachusetts, ranked 44th statewide, Main and Free Streets in Westfield was fourth at 78th statewide, and State and Oak Streets in Springfield was fifth in the region and 92nd statewide.

