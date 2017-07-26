Eclipse glasses help St. Jude

(WMC) The sun will disappear later this year, but it’s not going to be the end of the world.

The Great American Eclipse will track across 12 states. It’s the first total solar eclipse to happen in America since 1979, and the first in 99 years to cross all the way from the Pacific Ocean to the Atlantic.

To help you see the eclipse safely, American Paper Optics partnered with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The pair will be selling St. Jude solar eclipse glasses, which help protect your eyes while watching the eclipse.

Workers at APO’s Memphis, Tennessee warehouse have been grinding out thousands of solar eclipse glasses in preparation for what they call the “Super Bowl of the Sky.”

For the last two years the company has been gearing up for the launch of a special edition of solar eclipse shades.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2uWhgNU