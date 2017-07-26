Driver injured after crashing into telephone pole in Hatfield

HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A driver was taken to the hospital, after crashing into a telephone pole in Hatfield Wednesday morning.

Hatfield Deputy Fire Chief Robert Flaherty told 22News that the driver was headed northbound on South Street when he crashed into the pole. He said that the driver does not remember the crash itself, but added that the driver did not appear to have been drinking or under the influence of any drugs.

The driver suffered minor injuries, Flaherty said, and was taken by ambulance to Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton.

South Street will be closed into the afternoon hours while everything is repaired. Residents will have to detour down nearby dirt roads to access the town’s main roadways.