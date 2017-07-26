Driver injured after crashing into telephone pole in Hatfield

South Street to be shut down for hours while repairs are made

By Published: Updated:

HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A driver was taken to the hospital, after crashing into a telephone pole in Hatfield Wednesday morning.

Hatfield Deputy Fire Chief Robert Flaherty told 22News that the driver was headed northbound on South Street when he crashed into the pole. He said that the driver does not remember the crash itself, but added that the driver did not appear to have been drinking or under the influence of any drugs.

The driver suffered minor injuries, Flaherty said, and was taken by ambulance to Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton.

South Street will be closed into the afternoon hours while everything is repaired. Residents will have to detour down nearby dirt roads to access the town’s main roadways.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s