DA holding news conference on increase in infant deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There has been an increase in infant deaths in Hampden County recently, and District Attorney Anthony Gulluni is trying to reverse this trend. He and doctors from Baystate Children’s Hospital will be holding a news conference Wednesday morning to address this issue, and provide information to new parents about proper sleeping arrangements for children under 12 months.

Among children between one month and one year in age, the leading cause of death is sudden unexpected infant death- SUID- which is commonly known by the older name- sudden infant death syndrome- or SIDS. Putting a child to sleep on its back, without soft surfaces in the crib or bumpers, has been shown to reduce the risk of SIDS.

22News will be at Monday’s news conference, and have the latest on 22News at Noon.