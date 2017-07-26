DA confirms cause of death for couple found dead in Pittsfield home

The autopsies were done at the Holyoke office of the Chief Medical Examiner

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The autopsies on a Pittsfield couple found dead in their home Monday afternoon has been completed.

The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office said the cause of death for 39-year-old Celeste Kordana was blunt force trauma to the head.

The cause of death of 53-year-old John Kordana was asphyxiation and loss of blood from multiple superficial wounds.

The DA’s office said his injuries appear to have been self-inflicted.

The couple was found dead inside their Harryel Street home Monday afternoon.

